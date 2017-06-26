Man assaulted in violent carjacking in Dungannon

Police are hunting for a gang of men who punched and kicked a motorist to the ground in a violent carjacking in Dungannon.

The 27-year-old was assaulted in the Newell Road area of the town on Sunday morning. The victim’s car, a black Audi A4, was taken by the group.

SDLP Councillor Denise Mullen said it was a ‘shocking attack’.

“The attack happened at a busy time of the weekend when a lot of people were making their way home from a night out at a place close to a residential area,” she said. “Thankfully the victim’s injuries do not appear to be too serious but it was clearly a distressing incident.

“I hope the police are able to find the people responsible and make the town a safer place.”

Inspector Neil Beck said: “The victim had just arrived at a local carpark at around 1am and had exited his vehicle when he was set upon by a group of men. He was punched and kicked to the ground, sustaining bruising to his face and body.”