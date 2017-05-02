Man in 50s dies suddenly

Police attended the scene of the sudden death of a man in Strabane on Tuesday morning.
The man, who was in his 50s, was found in a house in the Sprighill Park area of the town.
The PSNI is not treating the death as suspicious.
