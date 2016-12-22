Man injured in four-vehicle crash on Cookstown carriageway

A man was taken to hospital following last night's multi-vehicle crash on the Moneymore to Cookstown dual carriageway.
Police say his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Four vehicles were involved in the crash which resulted in severe tailbacks.The occupants of the other vehicles were left shaken but unharmed.
Diversions were put in place as the injured were tended to and debris, including oil, removed from the carriageway. A 60 mph speed limit was recently introduced on the carriageway to help reduce accidents.