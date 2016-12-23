Man killed in single vehicle crash on M1

A man has died following a a single vehicle crash on the M1 in Co Tyrone this afternoon, police have confirmed.

A stretch of the motorway has been closed after the incident, which involved a grey Honda Civic, near Tamnamore between junctions 13 and 14.

John McPoland from the NI Ambulance Service said they were alerted at 12.37pm of a crash on the citybound side of the motorway.

Paramedics attended the scene, but no one was taken from it.

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie said: “Something like this happening so close to Christmas is desperately tragic news. This man’s family will have been preparing for what should have been a happy occasion, and now their world will have been torn apart. My heart goes out to them.”

Police in Co Tyrone have advised drivers to allow extra time for their journey.

It is understood there are long delays and motorists are being urged to avoid the area if possible.

Motorists heading to Belfast are advised to exit at junction 15, Stanmore. Motorists heading in the Enniskillen direction should exit at junction 12 and travel via Armagh.

Anyone who noticed the Honda Civic in the area prior to the collision, or anyone who witnessed the collision itself, is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 566 of 23/12/16.