‘Marathon Match’ fundraiser at Tyrone grounds sets new World Record

Cancer Focus Northern Ireland and Michaela Foundation have officially been awarded a new Guinness World Record for playing the longest Gaelic football match in history.

And while they were at it they managed to raise over £70,000 to fund their work

The Marathon Match, in partnership with O’Neill’s International Sports, was held on January 7-8 in Tyrone GAA’s Garvaghey Centre.

The record match saw Cancer Focus NI and Michaela Foundation teams go head-to-head for an amazing 24 hours – a world first.

Roisin Foster, CEO of Cancer Focus NI, said: “We are so impressed by this magnificent achievement. We are delighted that we will be able to help even more cancer patients and their families thanks to the generosity of those who made donations or were involved in this amazing event.”

Tyrone GAA manager Mickey Harte said: “Congratulations to everyone concerned. This truly was a team effort and I want to commend all those selfless volunteers, donors and the general public for their generosity which ultimately made this project such a huge success.

“A special word of thanks goes to Kieran and O’Neill’s Sportswear, Kelly’s Inn and the Tyrone County Board for their invaluable support in helping us achieve our goal.”

John McAreavey, chairman of Michaela Foundation, said: “I’m absolutely delighted for everyone involved that we have been officially granted with this world record. Being able to call yourself a world record setter is something very special and I’m very proud that we could do this for two great charities.”

A presentation night for the players and their families will take place on May 13 in the Wellington Park Hotel, Belfast.