Marvellolus visit for Probus Ladies

Recently members from Dungannon Probus Club paid a very enjoyable visit to Brian Donnelly, Washingbay Garden Centre.

The ladies were given a guided tour and Brian gave advice and guidance in relation to Spring and Summer planting.

The ladies were treated royally by Brian’s wife Isobel.

President Ivy extended thanks to Brian and his wife Isobel and wished them continued success in their business.

