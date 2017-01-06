McCrystal’s back new Autism Centre

McCrystal Opticians, Dungannon has named the National Autistic Society NI as its nominated charity for 2017 and has also backed the charity’s exciting new Autism Centre project by becoming an official sponsor.

The cutting-edge NAS Autism Centre will be the first of its kind in Northern Ireland, it will be located on the outskirts of Belfast and is scheduled for completion later in 2017.

Focusing on the latest autism-specific sensory technology, it will offer day provision for autistic adults with very complex and high support needs, as well as programmes for all ages and abilities.

Shirelle Stewart, Director, National Autistic Society Northern Ireland said, “We thank McCrystal Opticians Dungannon for choosing NAS NI as their 2017 charity and we are delighted to welcome the practice as an official Autism Centre Partner. The new build Autism Centre will provide a safe and stimulating environment for autistic adults from across the province to continue to learn and develop new skills.