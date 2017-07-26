McGlone family and friends run for Brendan in aid of charity

A brave young man from Aghaloo was the inspiration for a local fundraising effort to raise vital funds for the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity.

Almost 700 runners took to the roads of Aughnacloy, while others as far away as America and Australia joined in simultaneously on the other side of the world, to tackle a 5k in memory of Brendan McGlone.

Brendan sadly passed away two years ago after battling with cancer. Brendan’s sister, Colleen organised the event in his memory and said the whole family was overwhelmed with the support they received.

She said: “It was wonderful to see so many people from the area turn out and support such a worthy cause with us. The event was particularly poignant though as it was in memory of our brother, Brendan.

“As well as raising funds through the 5k run, money was also donated via raffles and our online JustGiving page. We have been stunned by people’s generosity and support.”

The sponsored run raised over £18,000, while Brendan’s former school, St Patrick’s Academy in Dungannon, donated a further £6,617 which brought the total sum raised for local charity, the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity to a whopping £24,665.81.

Speaking at the fundraising handover at the Children’s Hospital, Jacqueline Wilkinson from the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity said: “We are so grateful to the McGlone family and St Patrick’s Academy for their hugely generous donation. Without these donations and the support of our fundraisers we could not provide the support that we do to the Children’s Cancer Unit.

“The Unit is the only place in Northern Ireland where children can receive specialist cancer treatment, so these vital funds will go towards new supplies and equipment for our doctors and nurses, as well as building new facilities for young cancer patients at the hospital.”

The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity supports the work of the Children’s Cancer Unit at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, as well as the young patients who are treated there.