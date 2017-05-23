Mid Ulster Council erect safety barriers at public park

Magherafelt SDLP Councillor Christine McFlynn has welcomed the prompt response by Mid Ulster Council staff to safety concerns at the ponds at Polepatrick Park in town.

“A local resident contacted me over the weekend to highlight their concerns about the safety of park users near the ponds at Polepatrick Park. After visiting the site myself it was clear that there was a potential danger for park users along the walking paths near the ponds,” she said.

Polepatrick pond covered in green algae

“As a result I contacted Mid Ulster Council and passed on those concerns to the relevant council officer. The Council had also been alerted to the potential problem by a park user and the Council’s Health and Safety Officer met on site with the Grounds and Cemetery Manager on Monday morning to consider safety controls.”

Councillor McFlynn thanked council staff for their prompt response to safety concerns of park users. She said she would continue to liaise with council staff.

A council spokesperson said: “Council staff are currently in the process of erecting a temporary barrier fence around the pond at Polepatrick Park Magherafelt. The council will also commence dredging works and carry-out additional maintenance work to clear away any bramble and over-hanging branches from the site to help reduce the problem in the weeks ahead. Additional signage will also be placed to warn visitors to the facility on completion of remedial work.”