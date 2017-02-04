Mid Ulster Council working on new strategy for sports facilities

Mid Ulster Council is seeking the views of the public on its sports facilities.

The council is planning to hold a number of public consultation event to which all members of the local community are invited to attend.

The events will assist in gathering the views and opinions on the current sports facilities and service provision in the area and the opportunities for development over the next three years.

Council officials are in the process of developing a Sports Facilities Strategy and is now entering a second phase of consultations with interested parties.

It is hoped to finalise the Strategy following this consultation period in March and have it published in April 2017.

The aim of the Strategy is to develop a strategic framework for the future provision of sports facilities in Mid Ulster District.

This identifies the need for provision, and the priorities for investment into sports facilities, informed by evidence of need, consultation with key stakeholders and a supply and demand analysis.

Three public consultations are planned. Sessions take place on Monday 20 February, 6pm – 9pm, at Meadowbank Sports Arena; Tuesday 21 February, 6pm – 9pm, at Dungannon Leisure Centre; and Wednesday 22 February, 6pm – 9pm, at Cookstown Leisure Centre.

You can drop in to any of the events, or register your interest in attending by emailing sportsfacilitystrategy@midulstercouncil.org or telephone 03000 132 132.

The consultation closes at 12 noon on 6th March.