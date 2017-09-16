Mid Ulster councillors get set to 'walk on fire' for worthy cause

Excitement is mounting ahead of the Firewalk Challenge in Cookstown at the end of the month.
Already several of our local councillors have signed up to walk on fire - in aid of the Niamh Louise Foundation Suicide Awareness.
This includes DUP Mid Ulster Council chairperson Kim Ashton, who has been brave enough to enter the event at Tullylagan Country House on Friday, September 29.
Ulster Unionist Party Councillor Trevor Wilson and Sinn Féin Councillor Cathal Mallaghan will also be treading on fire.
It's shaping up to be a great evening's craic to raise funds for such a good cause.
To register and donate by going to https://www.facebook.com/FirewalkChallenge2017/
Tickets are also available at Westland Spar and Sheehy's, Cookstown, and Sloans Newagent's Dungannon.
