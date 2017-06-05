Mid Ulster people can show their support for London terror victims

Books of condolence have opened in Mid Ulster following Saturday night's terror attack in London.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Kim Ashton has expressed her deepest sympathy with the people of London as they yet again deal with the aftermath of another terrorist incident.

“This was a horrific attack on innocent people who were enjoying being out on a Saturday night in the city.

“We as a society must stand strong against terrorism and not allow individuals or groupings to try and destroy our democracy”.

Books of Condolences are open in the Bridewell, Magherafelt, the Burnavon, Cookstown and in Ranfurly House, Dungannon for the people of Mid Ulster to show their support for the people of London.