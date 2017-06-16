Mid Ulster people receive awards in Queen's birthday honours

Cookstown runner Joe Curry has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the Queen's Birthday honours for his services to charitable fundraising in County Tyrone.

Joe is one of a number of people from the Mid Ulster District Council area to receive awards.

Johann Muldoon who receives an MBE for services business and architecture

"It was an unexpected surprise, " he said. "I'm very, very shocked."

The Sperrin Harrier reckons he has raised more than £50,000 for various charities since 1995.

Just last year he ran 60 miles on his 60th birthday to raise over £8,000 for the Alzheimer's Society.

When he got the official letter notifying him of the award six weeks ago, Joe admitted being taken aback. "When I started running for charity I didn't do it to receive something like this," he said. "It never crossed my mind."

Other locals to receive BEMs are Valerie Black, for services to the community in Cookstown; Margaret Stewart, Guide leader and volunteer for services to the community in Aughnacloy, and Elizabeth Hueston for services to the community in Portglenone.

Moneymore-based architect Johann Muldoon becomes a Member of the British Empire (MBE) for services to business and architecture.

Johann, managing partner at Manor Architects, has picked up numerous awards and recently received the prestigious accolade of Best Woman Architect in Europe.

She has also been awarded Mid Ulster Business Person of the year in 2012 and 2015.

Chairman of SDC Trailers, John Donnelly also receives an MBE for services to economic development in Northern Ireland.

He has been in business for more than 50 years, starting out as a welder at Dennison's trailer manufacturers at Antrim before going on to set up Metal, Design and Fabrications (MDF).

John purchased SH Watterson Engineering in Magherafelt in 1997 and SDC Trailers, near Toome, the following the year.

SDC Trailers employ over 900 and has also has production plants at Antrim and Mansfield in England. It was bought over by Chinese firm CIMC Vehicles last year.