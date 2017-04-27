Missing Tyrone teen found safe and well in Dublin

The 17-year-old Cookstown girl missing from home since Monday morning was found safe and well in Dublin last night.

The family of Aoife O'Hare thanked everyone for their help over the past three days.

In a statement they said: "We have just received the best news possible that our lovely daughter Aoife has been found safe and well in Dublin."

"On behalf of all our family we would like to thank everyone that has helped us in any way, especially the Saoradh activists in Dublin and Tyrone and throughout the country.

"Saoradh in Dublin have walked the streets with us day and night from the start and we are for ever grateful.

"To all friends and neighbours that called at the house and sent messages of support we thank you all, the community spirit in the parish of Kildress is second to none.

"To the thousands of people that don't know us and took time to get the word out about Aoife through Facebook we are forever grateful, we really can't thank everyone enough and could not be happier this night."