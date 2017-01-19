Money stolen in burglary between Dungannon and Aughnacloy

A quantity of money has been reported stolen after a house was ransacked in the Friary Road area of Dungannon, during the day on Tuesday.

It is understood the home's occupier returned home at around 4.40pm to find the house broken into and turned upside down.

Appealing for information following the report of the January 17 burglary on Tuesday, Detective Constable Alan Ford has called on anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area or anyone who has information about this incident to contact Detectives at Cookstown on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 728 17/01/17.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.