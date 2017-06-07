Mother and son charged with driving offences

A Donaghmore mother and son have both been given six penalty points and fined £250 for motoring offences.

Cera Loughran, 37, and Rhys Loughran, 18, from Lismore Drive, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Rhys Loughran was charged with driving with no insurance, and his mother was accused of permitting him to drive with no insurance.

A police patrol at the Westland Road stopped Rhys on February 5 as he drove a Volkswagen Polo. When asked to provide insurance documents, Loughran said his mother had insured the vehicle the previous week.

A week later, the defendant made a full admission of driving with no insurance, the court was told. He had genuinely believed his mother, who had given him permission to drive the vehicle, had insured the vehicle.

The court was told that his mother had given a statement to say that she had told him the vehicle was insured.

According to the solicitor, Cera Loughran had made insurance enquiries online, the week before the offence was detected, and a payment was made, but did not come out of her bank account.

Unfortunately, she had forgotten to click the box indicating that she had read the terms and conditions of the insurance policy.

The solicitor added that subsequently the mother had attained an insurance policy for the car. As Rhys is still an R-driver, the six penalty points led to an immediate disqualification.