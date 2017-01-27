Motorcyclist killed in Lough Fea Road crash named

The man who was killed in a road crash on the Lough Fea Road has been named locally.

Lyes Haddad, husband to Lorna and father-of-two, was in his 40s.

Originally from Algeria, Lyes married the local woman and had settled in Cookstown with her after leaving his home country in the 90s.

His cousin in Algeria told the Mail he "was the darling of the family" and that his mother "has been crying so much, she is very sick" since his passing.

Lyes died when his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car on the Lough Fea Road at about 7.45pm on Wednesday.

Police said he died from his injuries at the scene.

The Lough Fea Road was closed following the collision and police have appealed for anyone travelling on the road at the time of the crash to contact them.

Mid Ulster District Councillor Trevor Wilson has expressed his condolences to all those involved in the crash, especially the family of Mr Haddad.

He said: "My deepest sympathy after another tragic accident. My thoughts go out to everyone involved."