Motorist guilty of driving without valid insurance

A Donaghmore man has pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance.

Stanslovas Palsis, 57, from Lismore Drive, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The court heard how on October 22 police received a report of a damage only road traffic accident at Cunningham’s Lane in Dungannon. The caller had expressed concern that the other driver had no insurance.

Palsis, who does not speak English, provided police with an insurance document at the scene, however, after checks with the insurance company it was discovered that Palsis had stopped paying his direct debits before the accident occurred.

When police called to Palsis’ address, the resident there said that Palsis had recently moved out and left no forwarding address.

The defence solicitor said that Palsis was employed full-time and had no previous convictions. He was a single man with five adult children, and had been living in Northern Ireland for seven years. The solicitor asked for leniency given that Palsis had submitted an early guilty plea.

Judge Meehan suggested that Palsis should also be charged for driving without a valid licence as he had been living in Northern Ireland for more than three years. It transpired that Palsis had returned to his native Lithuania in 2015 to obtain a driving licence. The judge adjourned the case for one week in order to allow the prosecution service to check if another offence had been committed.

Judge Meehan said that the situation was widespread in Northern Ireland with many EU nationals driving without a valid UK licence, and perhaps the courts could resolve the issue.