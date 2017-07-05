Motorist used invalid driving licence

Pre-sentence reports have been ordered for a man who pleaded guilty to a string of motoring charges including driving without insurance, and fraudulently using a driving licence.

Tautvydas Zdanavicius, 32, from Glen Road, Coalisland, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

He also pleaded guilty to driving without a vehicle test certificate, driving without L-plates, and driving whilst unaccompanied.

The offences came to light when police were conducting a mobile patrol at the Washingbay Road, Coalisland on June 9.

The defendant was driving a white Citroen van, accompanied by just a male child in the front passenger seat, the court was told.

He was told to produce his full driving licence at Dungannon police station, but was only able to provide the plastic part.

The DVLA later advised police that the defendant held a provisional licence, and the one he had supplied to police was invalid. Police subsequently seized the fraudulent licence and cautioned the defendant, who denied that he was trying to deceive police.

He claimed that he had lost his licence at Dungannon court, and the DVLA had issued him with a replacement full driving licence.

The court was also told that Zdanavicius had two previous convictions for no insurance.

His defence solicitor told the court that there was some confusion around the validity of the licence, but that the defendant had subsequently sat and passed his driving test, and had insurance to drive.

The case was adjourned for four weeks until July 26.