Mourners at funeral for girl, 18, killed in crash urged to never forget their friendship

Friends of a teenage girl killed in a car crash in Co Tyrone have been urged to always remember her and to “include her friendship” as a reason to remain friends with each other.

Hannah Molloy, from Castlederg, was aged just 18 when she died following a crash on the Fyfin Road close to its junction with Concess Road on Saturday.

She was laid to rest following a funeral in a packed St Patrick’s Church in Castlederg on Wednesday morning.

Parish priest Fr Colm O’Doherty, in his homily, spoke of a young girl whose bedroom was filled with a collage of photographs, who had “packed so much in” to her short life.

Fr O’Doherty said: “Today is one of those moments where we struggle to find some understanding to the terrible tragedy that has unfolded for the Molloy family, for the family and friends, and for the parish family here in Castlederg, with the sudden death of Hannah on the Fyfin Road in yet another too familiar tragic accident on our roads. Her life and her death has most certainly had its influence on others near and far.

“These past few days of gathering at the Molloy home and listening to all the conversations of the memories of Hannah, made it very obvious to me that she had certainly packed in so much in her short years and her life was testament to that.”

He continued: “The collage of pictures in her room and around her beautiful coffin, the beautiful sentiments posted on social media, show how much she was loved and thought of by her friends from her school years, from work, from further afield and she certainly was the life and soul of the party wherever that was taking place.”

He also spoke of Hannah’s interests and hobbies, saying: “Thanks to the infLuence of her mum she was part of the scout group here in the parish and also trained with the St. Davog’s ladies football team. Hannah loved life and she loved having her friends around her.”

Fr O’Doherty had a message for her friends: “This morning I want to thank you for making her so much part of your lives. Keep thinking of her in the years ahead.

“Whenever you gather as a group in the future, always include her friendship with you as one of the main reasons you stay friends, because you will always have a great influence on each other.”

The parish priest added: “Hannah’s greatest love was her family and today our thoughts and prayers are with you as you present your darling daughter and sister to the Lord.”