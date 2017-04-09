Moy Park launches family game show

Dungannon based poultry firm Moy Park has launched its own gameshow on Facebook and it could be coming to a town near you soon.

Following on from their sponsorship of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway in 2016 – for 2017 the brand has created their very own game show.

Rule the Roost will take the format of a traditional Saturday Night Game Show – however, it is aired completely on the Moy Park Facebook page.

Moy Park and the gang will be visiting families across Ireland in their home where they will take part in a number of games/challenges.

These include: ‘Pot Cluck’, ‘Pecking Order’ and ‘Dip your nuggets’ along with many other chicken twists on family favourites.