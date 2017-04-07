Moy victim assaulted after ignoring demands for directions to village

A local man with an ‘atrocious record of offences’ has been jailed for four months for assaulting a pedestrian who ignored demands for directions.

The case of Dominic McSorley, 24, from Cullowen, Blackwatertown, was heard at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The court heard how on September 12, 2015, the victim was walking on the old Moy Road, when a van driven by McSorley stopped in order to ask directions.

When the pedestrian ignored the request, McSorley jumped out and asked the pedestrian was he the father of a girl. He then punched the victim on the head and ear, leaving a lump and traces of blood, before jumping back into the van and driving off.

McSorley pleaded guilty to common assault and was given a concurrent jail sentence. He is currently in jail for other offences which occurred before the assault.