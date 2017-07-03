Murder case fugitive to face extradition

A suspected Ardboe dissident wanted in connection with the murder over prison officer David Black is to face extradition proceedings next month, a court heard on Friday.

Damien McLaughlin (40), of Kilmascally Road, absconded from his bail address in west Belfast last November and went on the run.

The PSNI later admitted that it only became aware of his disappearance when officers called at his bail address the following month and discovered the house empty of furniture and found milk in the fridge was several weeks old.

A massive manhunt was launched for McLaughlin on both sides of the border and police was eventually secured a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) for him to be arrested on sight.

He was eventually arrested by an armed Gardai response unit on March 2 this year while walking along the street in Ramelton, Co Donegal, en route to Letterkenny.

McLaughlin was later taken to Dublin where he appeared before the Central Criminal Court on foot of the EAW and was remanded in custody.

He was due to stand trial later this year accused of aiding and abetting in the murder of David Black in November 2012, possessing articles in connection with terrorism, preparation of acts of terrorism and belonging to a proscribed organiation.

During a review of the case today at Belfast Crown Court, a prosecution lawyer told Mr Justice Treacy: “Extradition proceedings in Dublin are listed for July 19 this year.

“In the light of that I would suggest that we list this case for review in the first week after the vacation.’’

McLaughlin’s disappearance while on bail provoked a public outcry from David Black’s family who said they “felt let down and hurt by the justice system’’.

Mr Black’s widow Yvonne, daughter Kyra and son Kyle were later visited by the PSNI. The failure by the PSNI to carry out regular bail checks on McLaughlin is currently the subject of a Police Ombudsman investigation.