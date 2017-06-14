Naomi’s award is icing on the cake!

A Dungannon student has won the CCEA Learner of the Year award for 2017.

Naomi Hadden won the award at Celebrate with CCEA 2017.

South West College student Naomi was congratulated by one of her tutors who said: ““We are thrilled to announce that Naomi Hadden has won the CCEA Learner of the Year 2017 for all her endeavours whilst attending SWC Dungannon Campus on the Entitlement Framework Occupational Studies programme.

“Naomi, her family and representatives from the College here in Dungannon attended the prestigious award ceremony in Belfast in April.

“Naomi is now a full-time student at South West College, studying the City & Guilds Level 2 NVQ Diploma in Professional Cookery and the Level 2 Certificate in Professional Food and Beverage Service Skills.

“She is passionate about baking and excels in all she undertakes to do.

“Naomi shows great motivation, determination and enthusiasm and has developed many noteworthy skills over her time spent in Dungannon Campus.

“Naomi is an exceptional learner who has aspirations to progress to the Level 3 course with us in September 2017.

“Well done Naomi, you have made us all very proud!”

The course Naomi is studying is tailored for students who have achieved a Level 2 qualification in Professional Cookery or to those with plenty of experience in a professional kitchen. They may want to develop their skills further, perhaps to become a specialist chef or move into a management role.