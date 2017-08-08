National recognition for Hill of the O’Neill in Dungannon

Hill of the O’Neill & Ranfurly House, Dungannon has received national recognition for its onsite outdoor education programme from ‘The Council for Learning Outside the Classroom.’

The Education Programme at the Dungannon arts centre and heritage site has been awarded a Learning Outside the Classroom (LOtC) Quality Badge. The awarding of the LOtC Quality Badge means that the Education Programme at Hill of The O’Neill & Ranfurly House has passed a robust assessment designed to ensure that it is meeting schools’ learning and risk management needs.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Cllr. Kim Ashton said, “I am delighted that the Education Programme at Hill of The O’Neill & Ranfurly House has received this prestigious honour. Its programme has become very popular with schools and colleges from across Mid Ulster and beyond. During 2016-17, 2415 pupils took part in 93 class visits. This is testament to the hard work of the Education Officer and other staff which has resulted in the provision of a high-quality learning experience on site.

“From September 2017, a number of new programmes will commence, including built heritage, archaeology and environmental projects, so we are looking forward to welcoming even more school group.”