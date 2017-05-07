Nearly 50 firefighters trying to extinguish huge gorse fire in Co Tyrone

A large wildland fire in the Fivemiletown area may have been started deliberately.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Spokesperson confirmed eight appliances and 45 firefighters were tackling the blaze “in difficult conditions”.

The spokeperson said: “We believe this fire was started deliberately which is reckless and puts at risk the public and the environment.

“We would appeal to anyone who has any information in relation to fire setting to contact PSNI.”

The spokesperson for NIFRS said since May 1 this year they have dealt with 460 gorse related incidents, 80% of which have been as a result of deliberate ignition.

They added: “With the dry weather set to continue there is a high risk of further fires this week. I would like to appeal to members of the public to be vigilant and take care while out in the countryside in order to prevent further fires.

“Gorse and wildland fires traditionally occur in remote areas and are extremely challenging. Our crews have been working tirelessly to, bring under control and extinguish these fires.”