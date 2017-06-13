New community allotment is unveiled in Dungannon

The South Tyrone Men’s Shed are planting a legacy in Dungannon with the creation of an allotment servicing the local community.

The Housing Executive have provided over £1,700 worth of funding to purchase a heated poly tunnel, cold frame and raised beds to allow the garden to be used as an organic vegetable plot. The poly tunnel is equipped with a sprinkler system to help grow vegetables, herbs and shrubs.

The Housing Executive’s Mid Ulster Area Manager Michael Dallat said: “Our local staff worked closely with the South Tyrone Men’s Shed and this has culminated in the development of the sow and grow allotment. It has been very exciting to see the wide variety of produce grown thanks to the raised plant beds and the Polytunnel.”

Brian O’Neill, Chairperson of the South Tyrone Men’s Shed added: “We would like to thank the Housing Executive for their investment to allow the purchase of a Polytunnel and raised beds for the communal allotment. We hope this will be of great benefit to the whole community of Dungannon.

“Members of the public are able to come and purchase some of the hanging baskets available.”