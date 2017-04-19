New Miss Dungannon is crowned

A bevy of beauties descended upon Dungannon as the ninth local heat of the Insanity Tan Miss Northern Ireland contest came to McAleers, Dungannon on Friday April 7.

Girls from across the country competed for their place at the Miss Northern Ireland final in front of an astute judging panel which included model agent Alison Clarke, Former Miss Northern Ireland’s Leanne McDowell and Meagan Green and Former Miss Ireland Sacha Livingstone, current Miss Northern Ireland, Emma Carswell, Connor McAleer of McAleers, and Joe McGlinchey & Gerry McBride, joint MD’s of Bronze Direct and producer of Insanity Tan.

Pictured at the McAleers Heat of the Insanity Tan Miss Northern Ireland Contest are joint MD of Bronze Direct Joe McGlinchey, Former Miss Ireland, Sacha Livingstone, Miss Dungannon, Danielle Renaghan, Former Miss NI Meagan Green, Miss McAleers Rachel Wallace, Former Miss NI Leanne McDowell and joint MD of Bronze Direct and produer of Insanity Tan, Gerry McBride

Rachel Wallace from Castlerock was crowned “Miss McAleers” and Danielle Renaghan from Armagh was chosen as “Miss Dungannon”. Both girls will now go forward to the grand final in Belfast’s Europa Hotel in May and stand a chance of winning the coveted title of ‘Insanity Tan Miss Northern Ireland 2017’.

Competition organiser Alison Clarke said: “It was great to be back at McAleers again this year, and what a brilliant night had by all. Dungannon never disappoints with the calibre of girls who enter, once again it was a fabulous night and a huge congratulations to the winning girls and a big thank you to all who came along!”

Joe McGlinchey & Gerry McBride, joint MD’s of Bronze Direct and producer of Insanity Tan, and this year’s Title sponsor added: “What a fantastic night at McAleers. We have been told this heat has always been a strong one and it certainly didn’t disappoint. The atmosphere was brilliant and all the girls looked amazing. Congratulations to Rachel Wallace and Danielle Renaghan, and a big thank you for all who made the night so special.”

Last year’s winner, Emma Carswell added, “Congratulations to Rachel and Danielle. My year as Miss Northern Ireland 2016 has been a dream come true. It is something that I will treasure forever and I cannot thank event organiser Alison Clarke and ACA Models enough for giving me this life changing opportunity. I would also like to thank all of my amazing sponsors for everything that they have generously provided for me this year as Miss Northern Ireland. It was certainly has been a busy year.”