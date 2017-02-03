New showroom makes a splash

Bassetts, Northern Ireland’s largest bathroom, heating and tile company recently opened the doors of its newly refurbished Dungannon showroom, located on Brooke Street, with an exclusive launch event.

Local celebrity, Adrian Logan and The Chair, Mid-Ulster District Council, Councillor Trevor Wilson, were among the guests who came to celebrate the business growth in the area. The newly refurbished store has seen the showroom completely transform to showcase its growing range of bathroom and tile designs, alongside a broad range of plumbing and heating products.

The showroom was designed to offer a complete showroom experience, utilising the space to inspire customers to be able to visualise complete bathroom settings in their homes, whilst offering a wider bathroom selection. This includes dedicated tile displays showcasing a full range of the latest styles and trends.

The showroom renovation is one of two recent updates within the Bassetts network with the Omagh branch just completing a redesign, offering new bathroom and tile displays. In addition, the company has opened a new store with the acquisition of Clady Plumbing Supplies in Portglenone, with Bassetts now boasting a network of 15 branches across Northern Ireland.

Managing Director of Bassetts, Alan Wright, commented: “We are delighted to officially launch the refurbished Dungannon showroom which will now offer our customers an increasing selection of bathroom and tiling products, in an inspirational setting. We continually strive to bring the best ranges and pride ourselves on our ability to meet the needs of our customers, including our many trade customers. We are proud of the continued growth we have experienced in the province and we are delighted to reinvest this back in to the business to offer our customers greater choice and service.”

Locally-founded in 1982, the company, which is now part of the internationally renowned Saint-Gobain Group, has strengthened its operations significantly, almost tripling in size over the last ten years.

Bassetts is all encompassing and caters for every bathroom, plumbing and heating need, ranging from bathrooms, showers and tiles through to radiators and boilers. Its extensive branch network provides residential and trade customers with bathroom solutions from the leading local and international manufacturers.

Bassetts has branches in Bangor, Belfast, Clady, Coleraine, Downpatrick, Dungannon, Lisburn, L’Derry, Mallusk, Greencastle, Newry, Portadown and Omagh. For further information, visit www.bassettsonline.com or telephone head office on 028 3833 94 38.