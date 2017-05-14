New Tyrone Rose being chosen tonight

Tyrone will get a new Rose tonight at the county's selection event at Corick House Hotel near Clogher.

The event, which kicks off at 7.30pm will see young women from across Tyrone take to the stage in the hopes of following in the footsteps of 2016 Rose Genevieve Scullion.

The Killeeshil twin, an Ulster Scor finalist and All-Ireland title winner in Gaelic Football, made it all the way to Tralee last year, but unfortunately didn't take the crown.

She lost out to Chicago Rose Maggie McEldowney - who also had Mid Ulster heritage as her grandmother, Brigid O'Neill was born in Maghera.

Maggie said after her win that she wanted to change public perception that the festival is a beauty pageant.

Now in its 58th year, maybe the Tyrone Rose can bring the gong home in August.