Newell Stores launches its 10K and 5K Fun Run

Newell Stores are excited to launch their upcoming Newell 10K Race and 5K Fun Run in association with Keep Er Lit Running Club.

Proceeds will be donated to Marie Curie and the race will be taking place on Thursday, June 15 in Coalisland starting at the Cornmill in the town centre.

There will be a staggered start with the 10K Race kicking off at 7.15pm and the 5k Fun Run at 7.45pm. Register via www.athleticsni.org or call into Newell Stores in Dungannon or Coalisland to collect a registration form.

A pre-registration day will take on Saturday, June 10 in Coalisland Parochial Centre. Registration on race day is at the Parochial Centre from 5pm. Designated parking, bib and t-shirt collection will all take place here.

For competitive runners this course is fast, flat and perfect for getting those PB’s. Not forgetting to mention the total prize money is a whopping £1000 and chip timing will be included.

T-shirts, goodie bags, refreshments, music and entertainment will all be provided on the day. It’s sure to be a great day out, bring all the family for support and enjoy.

Last Tuesday (May 2) saw the official launch at Newell Stores Coalisland. Please contact Newell Stores if you have any queries regarding the Race on 028 87741818 or info@newellstores.com.