Newly formed Galbally Friends Fund presents ‘The Zone’

Based on ITV’s The Cube, newly established Galbally Friends Fund will host The Zone on Saturday, October 28.

‘The Cube’ aired from 2009-2015 and contestants competed in a range of challenges within a 4 metre square perspex cube.

Conn Bowman

Already almost 40 contestants have come forward to take part in ‘The Zone’ and they will compete against each other for £1000 prize money.

Contestants will be joined by their family, friends and neighbours to support and be entertained by what promises to be an enjoyable night.

The primary purpose of ‘The Zone’ is to promote the newly established ‘Galbally Friends’ Fund’ charity and raise some funds along the way.

The Galbally Friends’ Fund Charity will support people who are living in the Galbally area with ‘a palliative diagnosis or have complex health needs’ or exceptional circumstances.

Adrianna McNamee

The charity hopes to be able to support those living with a ‘palliative diagnosis’ for example, some cancers, motor neurone disease and other end stage life threatening conditions such as pulmonary fibrosis.

Within ‘complex health needs’ ‘Galbally Friends’ Fund’ hope to be able to support those receiving regular intense treatments such as radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

The charity, depending on financial status, would also like to be able to support those who have recently had an acute episode of ill health that requires intensive care and long-term rehabilitation.

‘The Zone’ will be in Galbally Community Centre, commencing at 8.30pm sharp. Tickets can be purchased at Tally’s shop, Galbally, Donnelly’s Post Office, Galbally, Robinsons shop, Castlecaulfield and Owen Traynor’s butchery, Donaghmore.

Shea McVeigh

Paul 'PA' Allen