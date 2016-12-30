nine local figures make the new year’s honours list

2017 got off to a royal start for a number of local personalities from the fields of education, community development and the arts, who have been named in the New Year’s Honours List.

Among the 105 people from Northern Ireland featuring on the list, there were nine with connections to Tyrone and Mid Ulster.

The highest gong, an MBE, went to Michael Patrick McAlister, Deputy Director and Head of Curriculum and Business Development at South West College.

He was honoured for services to Further Education in Northern Ireland.

Those due a trip to Buckingham Palace include Florence Evangeline Baxter for services to young people, performing arts and the community in South West Ulster; Mrs Iris Ruby Crawford, Director of South and East Tyrone Welfare Group, for services to the community; Mrs Brenda Mary Corry, for services to the community in County Tyrone; Mr Desmond Gordon, for services to the community in Mid-Ulster; Miss Anna Christina Maud Hamilton, for voluntary service to organ music and the community in County Tyrone; Miss Jean Elizabeth Beatrice Patterson, for services to the community in Seskinore; and Mr William Robert Andrew Wilson, for services to the community in County Fermanagh and County Tyrone.