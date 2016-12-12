Nine things NOT to do at your work Christmas party

If you're getting your gladrags on next weekend for the Christmas party, make sure you don't wake up filled with regret the following day.

Of course, it's accepted that you might wish you hadn't had that extra pint or cheeky G&T you necked on the way to the taxi - but make sure it's only the drinks that have you feeling sorry for yourself in the morning.

Here are some of our top tips to make your festive do go without a hitch (and keep you in a job when Monday rolls around).

1. Ask for a promotion

Over a plate of canapes and a glass of champagne might not be the best time to raise this subject.

2. Bypass the bar for your round

You might save a few bob, but you'll be known as a cheapskate for the rest of your time at the job.

3. Speak ill of your colleagues

We've all done it - but there's a time and a place. Don't make it at the Christmas party when everyone's trying to get along.

4. Mouth off to your boss

Not the best place to air a grievance. You don't want to wake up unemployed!

5. Send funny pictures to your partner

It's fine that you're out having a laugh with your mates - but it's not so much of a laugh for your partner who's sober, waiting to give you a lift home.

6. Take unflattering photos

While we're on photos, spare a thought for your colleague who might look a little worse for wear. Chuck a filter on the photo first or, even better, ask their permission before that Facebook upload.

7. Take unfair advantage of any complimentary drinks or food

If you're being provided with free food or drinks vouchers, it's fine to have your share. But don't head for the old photocopier with those drinks vouchers, or scran on 100 pigs and blankets!

8. Corner a colleague under the mistletoe

It's just not okay.

9. Go for the sake of it

We hope everyone has a brilliant time - party safely.