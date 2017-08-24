No plans to introduce on street parking meters across Mid Ulster

The Department for Infrastructure says there are no plans to introduce on street parking meters in Mid Ulster towns.

There has been speculation that the DFI were planning to usher in charges as part of a review into pay and display charges across the district.

“Any changes to arrangements for parking charges would be a decision for a Minister for Infrastructure,” said a DFI spokesperson.

“In the absence of a Minister, there will be no changes to the current arrangements.”

The local Council has embarked on a consultation regarding what it terms ‘a new approach’ to off street parking.

They commissioned a study of how the car parks were being used when they became responsible for off-street parking. The study also looked at their capacity and tariffs, as well as examining how best to develop and manage them in the future.

Under the proposals which seek to equalise access to parking and ensure tariffs are consistent across town centre sites, charging would be introduced for 315 spaces at five locations in Cookstown, Dungannon and Magherafelt, with the remaining 18 sites unaffected. Plans are that car parks at Union Place (117 spaces) and Burn Road (106 spaces) in Cookstown will be charged. Central, Magherafelt: 116 spaces to be charged (80 currently charged), and Union Road as yet undetermined number of free spaces to be reduced.