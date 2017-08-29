Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service recruiting for Community Firefighters in YOUR area

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) has launched a recruitment drive for Community (Part-Time) Firefighters in 12 Fire Stations across Northern Ireland.

Community Firefighters help protect the local community and respond to emergency incidents including fires, road traffic collisions and other specialist service calls such as chemical spills, collapsed buildings and other types of rescues.

Information about recruitment information evenings

They also play a crucial role in providing safety advice and assistance in the local community.

NIFRS is looking to recruit people who can respond to the following Fire Stations within 5 minutes of being alerted by pager – Kilrea, Cushendall, Ballymena, Whitehead, Carnlough, Carryduff, Comber, Holywood, Newtownstewart, Dungannon, Belleek and Lisnaskea Fire Stations.

Brian Stanfield, Group Commander, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service said: "Simply put, NIFRS could not operate without our Community Firefighters as they provide the emergency fire and rescue services to local towns and villages across Northern Ireland.

“It is an extremely rewarding and interesting job. Community Firefighters must be able to quickly respond to emergency call-outs by making their way to the Fire Station within 5 minutes, where they will meet the rest of their crew.

“Local employers have an equally important role to play in the success of the Community Firefighter system by allowing their employees to become Community Firefighters. Hundreds of local employers across Northern Ireland employ Community Firefighters, benefiting by having someone on site who has developed a wide range of skills and experience including the ability to work as part of a team. NIFRS greatly appreciates the support of local employers in helping provide the best possible fire and rescue service."

He said Community Firefighters are paid a retaining fee, emergency call-out payments and a payment to attend a weekly drill night which is two hours per week in the evening.

He added that Community Firefighters "are trained to the highest standards and take part in 12 days training each year to ensure we have the most highly skilled Firefighters to help protect our local communities".

Recruitment Information nights are being held at each recruiting Fire Station . Candidates can apply online and download application packs from the NIFRS website – www.nifrs.org/careers

The release adds that NIFRS is currently under represented by females and applications from this group are particularly welcome. Appointment will be made solely on merit.

The closing date for applications is 3.00 pm on Friday 15 September 2017.