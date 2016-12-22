PICTURES: Tyrone woman’s incredible transformation after shedding 12 stones

A Dungannon woman has lost 12 stones in just under two years after joining a local slimming group.

Amanda Carroll has undergone a life-changing tranformation losing an incredible 12 stones in just over 18 months after joining Slim with Gill.

Amanda before her weight loss.

Gill said: “Amanda is a very determined lady and just changed the way she cooked everything, cooking nearly everything from scratch rather than going for convenience foods.

“She still enjoyed her weekends out socialising with friends, savings her treats for then and loved the way that there no judgement at any of our groups, rather just loads of support and encouragement as everyone slips occasionally when they are trying to eat healthy.

“Amanda, who attends one of the groups, says it is the best thing she has ever done and rightly so. She’s lost over an incredible 12 stones over an 18-month period.

“For her it’s not a diet but rather a lifestyle change, and would certainly encourage everyone to try it, whether you have a few pounds to lose or more weight as she did.”

Amanda Carroll after her weight loss.