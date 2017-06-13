Wall-to-wall sunshine this weekend

Get yourself ready for a weekend of soaring temperatures - even hotter than Paris.

Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxie said Northern Ireland folk are set to experience some sunny spells and higher temperatures than they have been experiencing recently. She said: “Temperatures are going to rise right up to the weekend with high pressure building.” She added that Northern Ireland would see “quite a lot of cloud” but “the temperatures will be warm throughout with Saturday and Sunday to be around 20 degrees”. Ms Maxie said that from Saturday night going into Sunday “we may see some showers” particularly on the north coast. She added that temperatures at night will also be “in the low teens and quite muggy”.