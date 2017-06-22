WATCH: Police officer's epic dance-off with NI teenagers

A brilliant video of a dancing PSNI officer has gone viral.

The mobile footage of a policeman throwing some shapes with kids from Ajendance Dance Company at the Maritime Festival outside Titanic Belfast has gone down a storm on Facebook with huge volumes of shares and reactions.

A still from Ajendance Dance Company's social media smash video

Ajendance posted: "This gem of a human took a minute ... to call Ellen out on her dance skills and busted a few moves!!"

One commenter wrote: "Great to see them joining in and having fun. Nice moves lol."

Another added: "Love this. Nice to see young people having a bit of banter with the psni #topcop."