WATCH: Protester shouts at Stephen Nolan on live TV

A protester shouted at Stephen Nolan on his live television show 'Nolan Live' on BBC One NI on Wednesday evening.

Nolan, who flinches as the man interrupts the show, remains composed throughout.

The man attempted to hand Nolan some papers but was asked to leave.

The man was removed from the studio by security staff.

"We have no idea who that was, but we will continue with our programme," said Nolan afterwards.

The identity of the protester has not yet been confirmed.