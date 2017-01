A PSNI officer has been taken to hospital for treatment to an arm injury sustained during a collision between the Police Land Rover they were travelling in, and a red Audi.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "A red Audi car was in collision with a police Landrover on the Moy Road in Dungannon shortly after 9am.

"An officer has been taken to hospital for an injury to his arm - believed to be minor."