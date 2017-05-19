On your marks, get set and go as Maghera 10K 2017 run launched!

The 2017 Maghera 10K, supported by Mid Ulster District Council and sponsored by Kelly’s Eurospar, will take place on Tuesday, 23 May at 7.30pm.

This year for the first time, the race includes a 5K course, which is also chipped, allowing runners of both courses to see just how they are performing.

The Road Race, which loops around the town starting and finishing at Maghera Leisure Centre, has attracted record numbers of competitors in recent years, from serious athletes to fun runners, all completing the course.

Pre-registration for the race is now open, and people can register up until 7.15pm on the race night. Entry must be via the official race entry form, available from Maghera Leisure Centre or from the Council’s website at www.midulstercouncil.org/Maghera10K

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Trevor Wilson said: “This is always an extremely enjoyable and fun occasion, which really brings Maghera to life. As well as providing an achievable challenge for new runners with this year’s inaugural 5K, seasoned pros get the chance to improve their personal best in the longer 10K run. I’d encourage as many people as possible register now to take part. There’s still time left to get some last minute training squeezed in!”

With free Technical T-shirts up for grabs for the first 200 entries don’t delay and go register now. The entry fee is £5 for the 5K course, and £10 for the 10K course.

For more information contact Maghera Leisure Centre on 028 7954 7400 or email: leisure@midulstercouncil.org