Parents get artistic at the Royal

Twenty parents from St Patrick’s Academy and The Royal School Dungannon enjoyed five weeks of evening Art classes with Mrs Louise Shaw, as part of the schools’ Shared Education Programme.

The group had a great time experimenting with a wide range of media and techniques with instruction from Louise; these included lino printing, mono printing, stitching and plaster moulds.

A small exhibition of some of this work is currently on display in the foyer of RSD. Dr Burnett said: “We were delighted to be able to bring about this new project for the parents of the two schools to meet and work together and enjoy their Art. It was great that it was so popular and as it was over-subscribed and we are planning to run it again in the New Year.”