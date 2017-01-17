‘Patricia fought her illness so bravely’

Hundreds turned out to say their goodbyes to ‘inspiring’ Cookstown schoolteacher Patrician Compton, who passed away on Saturday.

Head of biology at Cookstown High School, she has been remebered fondly by those at the school.

In a statement to the Mail, school principal Graham Montgomery spoke of an inspiring woman who “fought her illness so bravely”.

“In our working lives we are truly blessed if we are able to encounter someone who makes an impression for good on us. The sort of person who makes us better off for having spent time with them,” he said.

“For many of us Patricia Compton was that person and it is with deep, deep sadness that we learned of her death. Patricia was, and is, an inspiration – she fought her illness so bravely – and it was so important to her to return to work – to show she wasn’t giving up.

“Tributes to her on social media throughout yesterday demonstrate how profound an impact she had on generations of pupils.”

Rembering the “wonderful”, “funny, lovely lady” who “fostered a love of her subject” in those she taught, scores have paid their respects.

Mrs Compton, from Killycurragh Road Cookstown, leaves behind husband Roy, children Tracy, David, Deborah, Sarah and Laura and grandchildren Matthew and Jack, her mother and siblings.

Following a funeral service at Derryloran Church, she was laid to rest at Cookstown Cemetery.