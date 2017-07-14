Petrol bomb thrown at door of Catholic church in Stewartstown

SDLP Mid Ulster councillor Malachy Quinn has condemned a petrol bomb attack on a Catholic church in Stewartstown.

The device was thrown at the door of St Mary's Church on the Twelfth night but no damage was caused, according to the Torrent councillor.

“I completely condemn this stupid and pathetic attack on St Marys Church," he said. "Everyone in the town I have been talking to are disgusted by this act which only aimed at trying to stir up some sort of nonsense that doesn’t exist here.

"The people in Stewartstown live together in peace and every Twelfth passes of peacefully and with respect shown by both sides of the community.

“On the Twelfth there was a march in this town as well as a funeral. On approaching the house the bands stopped playing their music, took of their hats and walked in silence as a show of respect.

"That’s how things should be right across the north but that respect was not shown by these idiots who carried out the attack on St Mary's. This attack does not in any way reflect the thoughts of the 99.9% of people in the area."