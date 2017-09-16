Plans for major facelift at Maghera sports complex

A scheme to refurbish part of Maghera Leisure Centre is to be agreed by Mid Ulster District Council.

Investment of close of £120K will see the sports hall floor surface resurfaced, a new 3G surface installed at the existing synthetic pitch and new dug outs on the grass soccer pitch which are required for league matches.

Chair of the Council’s Development Committee, Councillor Trevor Wilson, welcomed the facility’s upgrade.

“Maghera Leisure Centre first opened in 2003 and wear and tear in the intervening years to the existing surfaces means they are no longer fit for purpose,” he said.

“This investment will bring them back to a high standard, enhancing our facilities and offering an improved experience for our customers”.

A contractor will be appointed to undertake the work, which should begin early in the new year. It is expected the work will take four weeks to complete.