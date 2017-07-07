Plans to overhaul Craigavon hospital gridlock

Plans have been announced to tackle the parking gridlock at Craigavon Hospital after fears were raised of the dangers posed by illegal parking at the busy site.

The changes have been revealed in response to a survey conducted by the Southern Trust. Staff, patients and visitors to the hospital raised concerns over the lack of parking spaces, the abuse of disabled spaces and unauthorised parking at drop-off zones, emergency access points and along footpaths.

The survey was launched as patients and visitors to Craigavon Hospital battle for parking bays at the hospital. Last year Upper Bann MP David Simpson stepped into the fray and pleaded to staff at the hospital to prioritise parking for patients and visitors.

Staff were urged to park farther away from the busy hospital as the site’s car parks struggle to cope with excessive demand.

The DUP representative said there have been ongoing complaints from constituents with regards to disabled parking access at the hospital.

Other key themes highlighted in the survey include the need for stricter enforcement, speed control and better public transport and park and ride facilities.

The trust said it has taken a number of actions to help improve traffic flow and car parking including: site surveys to better understand parking patterns; creation of additional spaces; traffic calming measures including pedestrian crossings and signage.

Vivienne Toal, Director of Human Resources and Organisational Development for the Southern Trust said the survey was part on an ongoing strategy.

“Traffic management continues to be a major issue for us, particularly around our very busy hospital sites and we understand the frustration of those trying to access services or get to work on time.”