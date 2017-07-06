Police announce traffic diversions ahead of Moneymore parade

Police are advising motorists to avoid Moneymore tomorrow night as band parade is taking place.

Diversions will be in place for the Gortagilly parade from 8pm until 11.30pm.

Traffic will be diverted around Moneymore and diversion signs will be in place, allowing motorists to avoid the village, say police.

Going south from Magherafelt, traffic will be diverted at the Ballyronan Road on the new by-pass, along Ballyronan Road then right along Ballymulligan Road which takes traffic into the Loup, to Tamlaght Hill in Coagh, to Drumullan and in the Coagh Road to Cookstown. HGV’s should travel straight into Ballyronan and then follow the signs to Cookstown.

For traffic going north a diversion is signed from the dual carriageway along Coltrim Road, Drumrot Road, Moneyhaw Road, Littlebridge Road, Ruskey Road into the Loup.

In Loup village they are directed straight on along the Ballymulligan Road and Ballyronan Roads into Magherafelt.

From here motorists can follow the normal road signs taking them to Desertmartin, Tobermore and north to Swatragh / Garvagh / Coleraine and the triangle area. This is not suitable for HGV’s and they should travel via Cookstown, Coagh, Ballyronan to Magherafelt.