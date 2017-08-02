Police appeal after Dungannon burglary

Police have made an appeal for information following a report of a burglary in the Creevelough Road area of Dungannon.

Constable Burns said, “It was reported that a garage had been forced open and tools, tractor and trailer had been taken sometime between 10pm on July 22nd and 6.50pm on July 25th.

“If you can help with enquiries please call the 101 number quoting reference number 1277 of 25.7.17. Alternatively information about crime can be passed via the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”