Police appeal after vacant house at Feeny is damaged

Police are investigating a report of criminal damage being caused to a vacant house in the Cherry Lane area of Feeny.

On Christmas Eve around 7.50pm police received a report that all the windows in the property had been broken.

Constable Brendan Dallat would appeal to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact Police at Limavady on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1119 24/12/16.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.